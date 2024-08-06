Market Basket owner acquires Mass. movie theater in deal valued at nearly $10M

SEEKONK, Mass. — Demoulas, the company that operates Market Basket, recently acquired the land where a Massachusetts movie theater sits in a deal valued at nearly $10 million, records show.

The Tewksbury-based grocery chain purchased the Showcase Cinemas at 100 Commerce Way in Seekonk from NAI Enertainment Holdings LLC on July 17 for $9.5 million, according to Northern Bristol County Registry of Deeds documents.

Market Basket purchases Showcase Cinemas location

It wasn’t immediately clear if Market Basket plans to turn the movie theater into a grocery store.

Showcase Cinemas Seekonk, located just off Route 6, sits near multiple stores including Target, Walmart, Best Buy, T.J. Maxx, HomeGoods, Kohl’s, Lowe’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

WPRI-TV reported that a new Whole Foods is also being built nearby.

Existing Market Basket locations in Bristol County include Raynham, Attleboro, Fall River, and New Bedford.

