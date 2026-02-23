Market Basket stores to close early: Here are the stores that will remain open

Market Basket has announced that stores will be closing at noon on Monday as a result of the winter storm.

The grocery chain took to social media and said, “Due to the severe weather today, and for the safety of our associates and customers, the majority of Market Basket stores will be closing at noon.”

Market Basket has stores all across New England, and as snow totals continue to rise, it’s no surprise some businesses are calling off early.

Some select stores will remain open. Check below to see those locations:

Maine (Open)

Biddeford

Westbrook

Topsham

New Hampshire (Open)

Claremont

Concord (All stores)

Milford

North Conway

Plymouth

Swanzey

Tilton

Warner

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group