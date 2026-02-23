Local

Market Basket stores to close early: Here are the stores that will remain open

By Boston 25 News Staff
Market Basket has announced that stores will be closing at noon on Monday as a result of the winter storm.

The grocery chain took to social media and said, “Due to the severe weather today, and for the safety of our associates and customers, the majority of Market Basket stores will be closing at noon.”

Market Basket has stores all across New England, and as snow totals continue to rise, it’s no surprise some businesses are calling off early.

Some select stores will remain open. Check below to see those locations:

Maine (Open)

  • Biddeford
  • Westbrook
  • Topsham

New Hampshire (Open)

  • Claremont
  • Concord (All stores)
  • Milford
  • North Conway
  • Plymouth
  • Swanzey
  • Tilton
  • Warner

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

