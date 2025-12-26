Market Basket employee finds officer unconscious in parking lot

BELLINGHAM, MASS. — An employee at Market Basket in Bellingham is being praised for discovering an officer unconscious and bleeding in the parking lot of the store.

According to Bellingham Fire, it happened around noon near the carriage corral.

The employee immediately found assistance and contacted 911.

The officer was transported to a local trauma center for treatment, and his condition is unknown at this time.

Authorities did confirm that the officer suffered a medical emergency, and there is no danger to the public.

The incident remains under investigation, and there will be an increased police presence at the Market Basket for the foreseeable future.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

