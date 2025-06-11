MARION, Mass. — Marion First Responders reported that they rescued three people from Buzzards Bay after their boat capsized.

On Wednesday, around 12:46 PM, reports came in that three people fell in the water near Bird Island after their boat overturned.

Marion authorities rescued three people after boat capsized in Buzzards Bay (Marion Police Department)

Members of the Harbormaster Department were dispatched and had located the three individuals in the water wearing life vests. They were safely brought aboard the Harbormaster Patrol Boat.

At the time of their rescue, the temperature of the water was 65.3 degrees.

Once on board, the individuals were administered first aid and were assessed for injuries. They were then transported to the Marion Town Dock, where members from the Marion EMS and Fire Department provided further aid.

Two of the three people were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the three people were safely secured, the Mattapoisett Harbormaster Department also assisted with recovery operations, retrieving belongings lost as a result of the boat capsizing.

“I would like to thank our Harbormaster personnel for their prompt response, quickly rescuing these three individuals and bringing them back to shore, making sure they received proper medical treatment,” said Marion Police Chief Nighelli. “If not for fast-acting rescue personnel, this situation could have easily turned tragic. Even as we approach the summer season, hypothermia is a very real potential danger whenever someone falls from a craft into coastal waters.”

“These swift, coordinated efforts between the Marion and Mattapoisett Harbormasters, Marion EMS, and Marion Fire Department ensured a safe rescue of all occupants, and no further injuries or navigation hazards have been reported,” said Harbormaster Murphy.

Harbormaster Murphy also asks the public to take extra consideration and safety precautions as boating season begins.

“I’d like to use this occasion as a reminder to everyone to always use the proper safety equipment when you go out boating,” Harbormaster Murphy said. “Always wear a personal flotation device at all times while on the water. Please, stay safe and always be prepared in case of an emergency. If you have any further questions about safety requirements, please call the Marion Harbormaster Department.”

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

