Marblehead community honors 17-year-old student-athlete with scholarship fundraiser

MARBLEHEAD, Mass. — The Marblehead community came together Saturday to remember a beloved high school student-athlete who died last month.

A fundraiser was held at the Marblehead VFW on West Shore Drive in memory of Owen Coyne, 17, who died following a brain hemorrhage.

“When a tragedy like the death of a young man with a tremendous future ahead of him passes away, a small town rallies together and supports the family and supports the community that loved and cherished this young man,” said Todd Bajakian, a member of the Marblehead Board of Directors.

Coyne was a senior at Marblehead High School, where he was a three-sport athlete and co-captain of the football team.

He had also been accepted to play football at Williams College.

Organizers said Saturday’s gathering was an opportunity for friends, family, and community members to celebrate Coyne’s life while ensuring his legacy continues.

“When we can open our doors to sponsor an event like this, again, for a small town, for a small community, to help raise money for a good cause,“ Bajakian added. ”We’re very happy to host an event like this.”

“The whole community has come together to really offer whatever they can to contribute to this fight tonight so that everything is covered by the town,” said Suzanne McCormick, function manager of the Marblehead VFW. “The family, we all just really want to show them how much we care.”

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Owen P. Coyne Scholarship Fund, which was created in his memory.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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