Woman taken to hospital with serious injuries after found trapped under car in Hingham

HINGHAM, Mass. — An elderly woman was treated for serious injuries late Friday night after she was found trapped under her vehicle on Lincoln Street in Hingham.

According to firefighters, they responded to a “critical technical rescue” at a residence on Lincoln Street.

Once there, crews found the woman trapped under her car while it was pinned up against a rock wall. Firefighters say that the vehicle had accidentally rolled left while it was in neutral, trapping her for several hours during the storm.

It wasn’t until her spouse found her and called first responders.

“Our crews quickly went to work, utilizing rescue air bags and a spreading tool to safely lift the vehicle and extricate the victim,” Hingham firefighters say.

The victim was treated on the scene and taken immediately to South Shore Hospital with serious injuries.

“Our thoughts are with the victim and her family as we hope for her speedy recovery.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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