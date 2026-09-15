Another Mass. town drops Flock cameras over privacy concerns

WILMINGTON, Mass. — The town of Wilmington has canceled its contract with Flock on Monday, according to the police department.

The department posted on its Facebook page that it had decided to terminate its contract due to privacy concerns raised by the community.

Existing cameras in the town will be removed as soon as possible. Officers said there are currently two cameras posted.

In its post, the department said the Automated License Plate Readers have been “instrumental in investigations,” but privacy concerns currently outweigh the benefits.

The department said it expects to receive a $2,500 refund from Flock Safety because it is terminating its contract before it expires.

At least 31 cities and towns in Massachusetts have dropped or suspended their contracts with Flock Safety.

Abington, Ayer, and Southbridge announced in early September that they will stop using the license-plate-reading cameras.

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