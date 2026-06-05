Ex-McDonald’s manager pleads not guilty after viral video shows food contamination in Southbridge

SOUTHBRIDGE, Mass. — A former Southbridge McDonald’s manager entered two not guilty pleas Friday morning, after deliberately contaminating a customer’s food in April in an incident that was caught on camera and has since gone viral.

The suspect, Kaylie Santos, is charged with two counts of distributing food with a harmful substance after a second victim filed a report with police last week.

Kaylie Santos (Kaylie Santos)

The initial victim, Hailey Coburn, became emotional in the courtroom and answered questions from the judge. Coburn was seeking a restraining order against Santos. The judge ultimately denied their request, claiming there was not enough evidence of physical abuse.

The viral social media video shows Santos taking handfuls of French fries, putting them in her mouth, and placing them back into a carton.

Police said surveillance video from McDonald’s showed Santos spitting into a fry container, adding fries that had been in her mouth, and putting that food into a bag that was allegedly handed to Coburn at the drive-thru window.

Court documents indicate Santos and Coburn had been in a relationship for about two years.

Last week, a second victim filed a report with the police, claiming he was in the car with Coburn that day and that they shared the contaminated carton of fries. Santos now has a second charge of distributing food with a harmful substance, which she pleaded not guilty to on Friday.

“I can’t imagine going to a fast food restaurant and having an ex-partner serve my client french fries that were spit upon,” Christopher Monroy, Coburn’s attorney, said.

Monroy argued that what happened to his client was extremely traumatizing.

Santos’ bail conditions include not making contact with any of the victims and not working in the food industry.

Boston 25 tried to speak with both Coburn and Santos following the hearing, but they declined to comment.

The next hearing in this case is scheduled for July 31.

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