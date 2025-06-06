Many major roads in Mass. town left impassable after strong storm blows through

AYER, Mass. — Many major roads in a Massachusetts town were left impassable Friday morning after a powerful storm blew through, toppling trees and utility poles.

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Middlesex and Worcester counties, including Ayer, around 7 a.m.

Shortly after the warning was issued, police in Ayer reported that multiple trees and wires were blocking roads around town.

"Multiple roads are impassable," the Ayer Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

In a subsequent post, police warned motorists that roadways into town from the east and north were blocked by downed trees and live wires, noting that Sandy Pond, Central Avenue, East Main Street at the rotary, and Groton Harvard Road were all closed.

A Boston 25 News photographer captured drone video from the Ayer rotary that showed a massive cluster of trees resting across the roadway and multiple utility poles leaning over.

“Some neighborhoods will see increased cut-through traffic. Please be patient and courteous,” police advised. “Many resources are being brought in to help make the roads safe for passage and get the electricity turned back on.”

Police said a tractor-trailer trying to use Oakridge Drive as a cut-through route got hooked on wires and brought down poles.

There was no immediate word on when the closed roads would reopen.

There is a risk of strong storms in the region throughout the afternoon to sunset.

