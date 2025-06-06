Weather Alert: Severe storms with downpours, hail, lightning possible today

SEVERE STORMS FRIDAY

Get set for temperatures in the 70s and 80s instead of the Thursday’s 90s. It won’t be as hot today, but humidity will remain high.

Most towns will remain dry this morning with isolated downpours on radar. Things will “heat up” this afternoon with scattered strong and severe thunderstorms. Localized flooding will likely develop in areas hit hardest with torrential rainfall. Stay alert for Severe Thunderstorm Warnings for damaging gusts and large hail within those storms. The greatest threat will be focused, by not limited to, MetroWest, Central MA, Western MA, Merrimack Valley, and southern NH.

Storms will weaken as the sun sets and dwindle overnight. Stay tuned in with the Boston 25 Weather App. You can see radar, Futurecast, and even get lightning warnings “on the go”.

SOME WEEKEND RAIN

A final push of showers will come through Saturday. Rain and downpours will be scattered, so expect dry stretches Saturday too. Wet weather will peak in Boston during the afternoon, earlier north/west, and later south/east. There may not be much rain left later in the afternoon and evening as the front passes over southeastern MA..

Sunday will be decent with dry weather expected and partly to mostly cloudy skies. Humidity will drop a little too, which will be more refreshing!

