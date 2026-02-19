Many fare gates at Boston’s South Station still covered amid weather concerns

BOSTON — Commuters at South Station should see fare gates back in operation Thursday morning following weather-related service interruptions.

Keolis, the operator of the commuter rail, reported that the turnstiles were expected to resume service despite being covered during recent rain and snow.

As of 7 a.m., gates 1-7 were uncovered, but 8-13 remained covered in black tarp.

The recently installed gates are designed to require passengers to scan their tickets before accessing the train platforms. This morning’s expected return to service follows a period where the gates were covered to protect them from precipitation.

The fare gates were first taken out of service during a major snowstorm in January. At that time, Keolis officials cited snow and extreme cold as factors affecting the system.

The gates had been operational for approximately one month before those winter weather conditions led to their deactivation.

According to a report by The Boston Globe, the installation of the fare gates cost more than $3 million. The system was designed to change the boarding process by requiring passengers to scan tickets at the turnstiles rather than waiting for conductors to perform scans once onboard the train.

While the gates remained out of service, Keolis kept them open to allow passengers onto the platforms. During this period, conductors resumed the practice of checking and scanning tickets onboard the trains to ensure fare collection continued.

Keolis officials stated that a long-term plan is currently underway to ensure the gates can operate reliably in the future. The company is assessing the impacts of winter weather to determine necessary actions for the system’s continued operation.

