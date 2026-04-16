‘Shelter in place’ order issued for schools, hospitals after armed person spotted in Lewiston, Maine

LEWISTON, MAINE — The Lewiston Police Department has issued a shelter-in-place order after receiving reports that an armed person was spotted in the town.

Police say the person was spotted near College Street and ask residents in the area to "use caution."

Schools and hospitals are also under lockdown procedures.

Bates College has also issued a shelter-in-place order for its campus.

No other details were available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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