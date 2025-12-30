MBTA activates new commuter rail fare gates at Boston’s South Station

BOSTON — The MBTA and Keolis activated new commuter rail fare gates at Boston’s South Station on Tuesday morning.

The gates mark a major change for commuter rail riders, who now need to tap or scan their ticket or pass to enter and exit the track area.

Conductors will continue checking tickets onboard to verify travel zones.

What tickets work at the fare gates?

Passengers can use:

mTicket app

CharlieCards and CharlieTickets with printed zones

$10 weekend paper tickets

Amtrak tickets

Active military IDs

Reduced fare riders must still purchase a ticket or pass at the discounted rate. Stored-value CharlieCards used for bus and subway will not work at commuter rail fare gates.

Why the change?

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng said the gates will improve fare collection and ensure revenue is reinvested into the transit system.

South Station– one of the busiest travel hubs in the Northeast – is another demonstration to our riders that we are committed to ensuring fares are collected and reinvested into the transit system to better serve the public," Eng said.

Keolis CEO John Killeen called the gates “a major step forward” in transforming fare collection, noting record conductor scans and upgrades to onboard sales.

What’s new at South Station?

40 fare gates installed, including 11 accessible gates for wheelchairs, scooters, bikes, luggage, and strollers.

Gates replace platform ticket checks and create a more consistent fare-paying experience.

Design aligns with recent station upgrades and follows global best practices.

North Station implemented fare gates in 2022, and riders have tapped tickets or passes 14 million times since then.

Gates are also planned for Back Bay and Ruggles stations in 2026.

Customer service staff will be available at South Station to assist passengers with questions.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group