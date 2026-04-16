Large police presence in Haverhill neighborhood

HAVERHILL, Mass. — Residents in Haverhill are being asked to avoid part of the city as police investigate.

Haverhill posted on social media that there is a large police presence in the area of Emerson Street and Welcome Street.

“Residents and members of the public are advised to avoid the area while officers conduct their investigation,” Haverhill police wrote on Facebook. “There is no immediate threat to the public at this time.”

Haverhill police say more information will be made available later.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group