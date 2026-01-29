‘We are looking at things’: MBTA officials address massive delays amid snow aftermath

WALTHAM, Mass. — Remnants of the snow continue and that means delays on both the MBTA and the commuter rail, with trains running at reduced speeds on multiple lines.

MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng says crews are still dealing with the aftermath.

“We would clear a switch, we would clear areas, and the snow would blow back so literally these folks are out there working on switches as the train passes,” said Eng.

“Always like that though, it’s kind of unreliable. I know sometimes like my last semester, last year I had to Uber everywhere because the trains like just weren’t running,” one commuter told Boston 25 News.

Boston 25 News addressed these concerns with Eng at a separate event in Newton on Thursday.

“The resources we have, whether it’s us or local DPW, that’s nonstop work. They worked at least 40 hours straight,” said Eng. “We are looking at things that we did well, things that we need to do better, because that’s if. It’s about continuous improvement. I’m not resting on any successes of the past; they’re important to have, but we have to keep looking ahead.”

Transit officials say they’re looking at long-term plans for tackling service. They say they want to build a system that’s sustainable and long-lasting, that riders can rely on in the future.

Boston 25 News has reached out to Keolis, which provided the following statement:

<i>Some Commuter Rail trains are experiencing delays or cancellations today due to train availability. The ongoing winter weather and extreme cold have a negative impact on locomotives and coaches, which require additional maintenance to ensure safe service.</i> <i>MBTA and Keolis crews have been working around the clock across the Commuter Rail network and in maintenance facilities to address issues and put trains back into service. Service has continued to improve each day since Sunday’s storm. Cancellations decreased 44% from Tuesday to Wednesday, and 47% from Wednesday to 3pm on Thursday. Crews continue to work tirelessly in brutal conditions to bring more trains into service.</i> <i>Passengers should subscribe to T Alerts or follow @ MBTA_CR_Alerts on X for up-to-date service information.</i> — Keolis Spokesperson

