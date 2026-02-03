New commuter rail fare gates at Boston’s South Station are out of service

BOSTON — About a month after they were activated, the new fare gates at Boston’s South Station are out of service, officials said.

A spokesperson for Keolis, which operates the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority’s 14 commuter rail lines, told Boston 25 News that the gates were taken out of service last week after the massive winter storm that brought heavy snow and bitter cold temperatures to the region.

Keolis said it’s assessing the impacts from the snow and taking necessary actions to return the gates to service as soon as possible.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed commuters flowing through the open gates on Tuesday morning, but Keolis did confirm conductors are still checking tickets on board all trains to and from South Station.

The fare gates are located outside, under the new residential and office tower being built on top of South Station. They are under cover, but still exposed to the cold, and high winds from the recent storm swept significant snow into the entire gate concourse, Boston 25 News learned.

The frigid conditions have also been causing problems for other parts of the MBTA’s system, with trains being cancelled or delayed in recent days.

A long-term plan is underway to ensure the gates can reliably operate moving forward.

