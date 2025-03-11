Mansfield school bus involved in crash

MANSFIELD, Mass. — A Mansfield school bus was involved in a crash after class let out for the day Tuesday.

A bus carrying students from Jordan/ Jackson Elementary School crashed in the area of School Street and Old Elm Street Tuesday afternoon.

None of the students on the bus were injured.

“We want to thank EMS personnel, police and fire first responders for their quick response and for assisting at the scene of the incident,” Superintendent Teresa Murphy said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

