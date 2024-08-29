Man wanted in deaths of 2 women in Worcester captured after days on the run, sources & family say

WORCESTER, Mass. — A man wanted in connection with the stabbing deaths of two women in Worcester has been captured in New York, Boston 25 News has learned.

William Rodriguez, a 59-year-old person of interest in the murders of 76-year-old Sergia Acosta and her 58-year-old daughter, Ana Maria Martinez, was nabbed by law enforcement officials in the Bronx on Thursday, sources and family confirmed to Boston 25′s Bob Ward.

BREAKING: William Rodriguez, Wanted for two murders in Worcester this weekend, CAUGHT in Bronx, NY. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/xrwxiDKFjN — Bob Ward Boston 25 (@Bward3) August 29, 2024

Officers responding to a report of a double stabbing at the Webster Square Towers on Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 25, found the two women dead in an apartment.

Rodriquez was in a relationship with Ana Maria for about a year, Ward reported earlier this week.

While investigators weren’t initially able to track Rodriquez down, court records revealed that police did locate a note in his apartment written in Spanish that read, “Women who make mistakes will receive what is coming.”

The murders of Sergia Costa and Ana Maria Martinez come twenty years after Rodriguez was arrested for the stabbing death of his wife, Carmen Rodriguez. Court records indicate he pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter and served 15 years in prison before his release in 2019.

Genesis Berrios, Acosta’s grandaughter, told Boston 25 that her family knew nothing about the death of Rodriguez’s wife or his criminal history until the recent murders.

“The fact that this man was able to get out in just 15 years for what he did... Because now he just hurt another family. How many more families does he have to keep hurting for them to keep him there?” Berrios said.

There were no additional details on the arrest of Rodriguez immediately available.

He will be called to court to face two counts of armed assault to murder when he is returned to Massachusetts.

An investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

