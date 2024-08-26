Search for suspect continues after 2 women found dead in Worcester apartment

WORCESTER, Mass. — The search for a man wanted in connection with the deaths of two women in Worcester is continuing on Monday.

William Rodriguez, 59, is a person of interest in a double stabbing at the Webster Square Towers on Main Street over the weekend that claimed the lives of two women, according to the Worcester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of two deceased females inside an apartment on Saturday afternoon found the victims suffering from multiple puncture wounds, police said.

The women, whose names haven’t been released, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Residents of the large housing complex were met with sirens and emergency crews outside their doors. Neighbors like Esther and her daughter told Boston 25 that they used to bump into Rodriguez off Main Street.

“They told me what happened and I didn’t believe them. We would see him walk his dog and he would say hi to us,” Esther told Boston 25. “He didn’t look like that type.”

Rodriguez is described as Hispanic, about 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 180 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes, a medium complexion, and sometimes wears glasses.

Police said Rodriguez’s last known address is 40 Belmont Street in Worcester and his relation to the victims wasn’t immediately clear.

Anyone with information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 508-799-8651.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group