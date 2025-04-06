18-year-old passes away following serious single-car accident in Middleborough

MIDDLEBOROUGH, Mass. — An 18-year-old has passed away, and a passenger is seriously hurt following a single-car accident in Middleborough.

The accident occurred early Sunday morning, around 2:37 A.M., when members of the Middleborough Fire and Police Department were dispatched to Marion Road for reports of a motor vehicle accident.

Once on scene, crews located the car, which had collided with a tree.

Bystanders were able to free the passenger of the vehicle before the first responders arrived. The passenger suffered serious injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital.

Firefighters had to use hydraulic cutting tools to free the driver, an 18-year-old from East Bridgewater, and transported him to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation by Middleborough Police and State Police Detectives assigned to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group