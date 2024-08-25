Man wanted after 2 women found dead in Worcester apartment

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police are searching for a man who is wanted in a double homicide investigation.

On August 24 around 1:06 p.m., Worcester Police were dispatched to a Main St apartment for a report of two deceased females inside.

Upon arrival, officers found two females who appeared to have suffered multiple puncture wounds.

Police are now searching for William Rodriguez, 59, as a person of interest in the fatal stabbings.

Rodriguez is described as a 6-foot-2 Hispanic man who weighs about 180 pounds, police said. He has gray hair, brown eyes, and a medium complexion. His last known address is 40 Belmont St. in Worcester, and he sometimes wears glasses.

Anyone who has information about Rodriguez’s whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at (508) 799-8651.

