Trooper hospitalized after crashing into utility pole in Harwich

HARWICH, Mass. — A trooper was transported to the hospital Sunday morning after slick conditions on the road caused his cruiser to crash into a pole, according to police.

A Massachusetts State Police spokesperson said the crash occurred just before 7 a.m. in the area of 973 Orleans Harwich Road.

Pictures show extensive to the vehicle, which was missing a front tire and sustained significant damage in the back.

Harwich MSP cruiser crash

The trooper, who was the sole occupant and driver of the cruiser, was transported to an area hospital for evaluation. They were released a short time later.

Investigators say the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet road conditions, causing the crash. The scene was cleared by 8:05 a.m.

It’s unclear if the trooper was responding to a call at the time of the collision.

“We appreciate the personnel from the Harwich Police, Fire, and EMS Department who responded to the scene to ensure the safety of the Trooper and passing motorists,” state police said.

