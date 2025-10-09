Man suffers brain bleed after assault outside Fenway, Boston police looking for suspect

BOSTON — Jack Farrell was just out with some friends after a Red Sox game when someone punched him outside Loretta’s Last Call on Lansdowne Street and left him lying in the middle of the crosswalk, bleeding from the head.

Now Jack’s family is hoping someone can help police find the suspect.

“It could impact not only his job but the rest of his life,” said Mona Saltalamacchia, Jack’s mother.

Saltalamacchia says her son has been in the hospital since September 28th after someone assaulted him outside Fenway Park.

He suffered a brain bleed and spent a few days in the ICU, where doctors had to remove part of his skull.

“You definitely can’t do this to a person and leave them laying there in the street,” said Saltalamacchia.

You can still see her son laying in the crosswalk in surveillance video released by Boston Police this week, where the suspect walks away down Lansdowne Street.

Saltalamacchia says this all happened around 12:30AM that Sunday night.

“From what the police have told me, he did not put his hands up, he did not defend himself, so the person who did this to him, I guess they would call it a sucker punch and he immediately hit the ground,” said Saltalamacchia.

She still can’t believe someone would do this to her son and hopes someone recognizes the suspect in the video.

“You’ve seen the video, he casually walks away as if he did nothing, he looks back a couple times, but that’s it,” said Saltalamacchia. “There has to be more video footage, there has to be somebody who saw him, who knew him.”

After spending ten days in the hospital, Jack was just transferred to Spaulding Rehab Wednesday, where he’ll continue to recover for two to three more weeks.

“Make sure his balance is okay things like that, that he can get up and down stairs, so that’s what we’re hoping for, that he can just get back to normal living at some point,” said Saltalamacchia.

Jack’s family would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses at Beth Israel Hospital who helped save his life, as well as their family and friends in Dedham and Brookline, who are offering support right now.

If you recognize the suspect in this aggravated assault, you should call Boston Police.

