Man shot in Worcester, police say

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in the city, Monday evening.

The shooting took place near Water Street and Harrison Street shortly after 6 p.m., according to police.

A 31-year-old man was taken to an area hospital after being shot in the chest, according to Worcester Police, who say the man is expected to survive.

Worcester Police say they believe the shooting to be an isolated incident and ask anyone with any information to please call them at 508-791-8651.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

