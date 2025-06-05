PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Members of the Plymouth fire and police department responded to a report of a man in distress at Long Pond early Wednesday morning.

The reports stated that the man had fallen off his kayak and into the water. When police arrived at the scene, the caller had pointed out in the pond an unmanned motor kayak around 100 feet offshore where an unconscious man lay face down, partially submerged in the water.

The first two responding officers, officers Foley and Smith, decided to take action: Officer Smith secured rescue gear and a life jacket when the unmanned kayak had made its way back to the shore, prompting Smith to take it out to save the man.

Man rescued from pond after Plymouth first responders perform ‘lifesaving measures’ (Plymouth Police Department)

Once Officer Smith noticed that the man wasn’t conscious, he went into the water to support the man and himself.

Officer Foley, after arriving in a canoe, grabbed both Smith and the unconscious man to help them stay above the water. Shortly after, Plymouth fire arrived and launched a rescue boat out to the group.

The man was able to be pulled into the boat, where firefighters were able to perform lifesaving measures, including CPR, and regain a pulse on the man.

A Brewster ambulance transported the man to a local hospital for further evaluation. At this time, his condition is unknown.

Officer Smith was also transported to a local hospital due to extended exposure to 50-degree water. He has since been released and is with family.

“We are incredibly grateful for the swift and coordinated efforts of our Plymouth Fire crews, Plymouth Police, and Brewster Ambulance this morning,” said Plymouth Fire Chief Neil Foley. “Thanks to that collaboration, we were able to locate and assist the individual in distress and immediately begin lifesaving measures.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

