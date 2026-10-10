Man rescued after sailboat sinks off Falmouth

FALMOUTH, Mass. — A man was rescued off the coast of Falmouth Saturday morning after his sailboat sank.

The Coast Guard responded to a report of a 30-foot sailboat taking on water in Woods Hole Passage near Falmouth.

Coast Guard Sector Southeastern New England received notification of the distressed vessel and dispatched a crew from Coast Guard Station Woods Hole. The Falmouth Fire Department also responded.

The sailboat eventually sank, and a Coast Guard crew pulled the sole person aboard from the water. He was wearing a life jacket and had no reported injuries.

The crew transported him to Station Woods Hole, where he was met by emergency medical services.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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