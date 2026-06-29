Man pleads not guilty to OUI, reckless driving after woman falls from car roof near Boston beach

BOSTON — A man accused of operating under the influence and reckless operation of a motor vehicle resulting in serious bodily injury appeared before a judge Monday after police said a woman fell from the roof of his car.

Brandon Harper pleaded not guilty in South Boston Municipal Court. Prosecutors said state troopers responded Sunday night to a report of a pedestrian struck near the intersection of William Day Boulevard and Babe Ruth Park, near Carson Beach, where they found a woman with serious injuries.

Witnesses told police the woman had not been struck by a vehicle. Instead, they said she had been sitting on the sunroof of a car that was allegedly being driven erratically when she fell onto the roadway.

According to investigators, Harper left the scene with other occupants of the vehicle before later returning, where troopers identified him as the driver.

Police said Harper told troopers he had repeatedly instructed the woman to get down from the vehicle. Troopers also reported detecting an odor of alcohol on his breath and observed that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. Harper told investigators he had consumed a couple of beers about two hours earlier.

Authorities said Harper failed field sobriety tests and later registered a blood alcohol content of 0.275. Prosecutors noted the arrest marked his second OUI offense within a short period.

Harper’s attorney argued the incident was an accident and characterized the matter as an operating under the influence case.

A judge ordered Harper held on $10,000 bail. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim and to wear a SCRAM alcohol-monitoring device.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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