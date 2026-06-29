Man facing OUI charge after woman seriously injured in fall from vehicle near Boston beach

BOSTON — A man is slated to face a judge on Monday after a woman was seriously injured in a fall from a moving vehicle near a beach in Boston on Sunday night, authorities said.

Brandon Harber, 38, is slated to be arraigned in South Boston Municipal Court on a charge of operating under the influence, according to the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office.

Troopers responding to reports of a person falling from a vehicle in the area of William Day Boulevard and Babe Ruth Park Drive near Carson Beach just before 8:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from serious injuries, a Massachusetts State Police spokesperson confirmed to Boston 25.

The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was rushed to a Boston hospital.

The driver of the vehicle the woman fell from, identified by the DA’s office as Harber, initially left the scene but later returned and was taken into custody.

There were no additional details immediately available.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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