Man pleads not guilty to 2024 deadly boat crash charges in Weymouth

DEDHAM, Mass. — A man appeared in court today after he was charged in a deadly 2024 boat crash in Weymouth.

John Reichardt was charged with assault and battery causing serious bodily injury, and negligent homicide by boat.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Patricia Cicales of Walpole died from her injuries, and a second victim was hospitalized in critical condition after a 38-foot motorized Sea Ray vessel and a 21-foot Pisces sailboat collided in the water off Weymouth in August of that year.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer at the time showed the sailboat gradually sinking as emergency response boats flocked to the scene of the crash.

Officials said the motorboat captain was bringing his vessel back up to speed after leaving a “no wake zone” when he spotted a small fishing boat crossing in front of him less than a mile away.

At the same time, authorities said the captain was “trying to pay attention” to the speed of another vessel he was traveling with.

Reichardt and his wife were “visibly traumatized” but not injured in the crash. They told investigators that they were heading to Gloucester for the weekend at the time of the collision.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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