DA: Woman dies, another victim in critical condition after sailboat, motorboat collide off Weymouth

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — A woman has died from her injuries and a second victim remains hospitalized in critical condition after a sailboat and motorboat collided in the water off Weymouth in August, authorities announced Tuesday.

The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office said it has launched a death investigation into a collision involving a 38-foot motorized Sea Ray vessel and a 21-foot Pisces sailboat that occurred in the area off Grape Island on the afternoon of Aug. 16.

One of the victims hurt in the wreck, 70-year-old Patricia Cicalese, of Walpole, has since died from her injuries, the DA’s office said. The other victim, whose name hasn’t been released, continues to fight for their life in the hospital.

“Prosecutors and Massachusetts State Police detectives from the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have assumed jurisdiction and are working in concert with the Massachusetts Environmental Police to investigate this death,” a spokesperson for the DA’s office said in a statement.

Video captured by a Boston 25 News photographer showed the sailboat gradually sinking as emergency response boats flocked to the scene of the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact the DA’s office at 781-830-4990.

