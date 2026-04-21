Man killed in officer involved shooting in Lexington identified

LEXINGTON, Mass. — A 26-year-old man from Lexington who was fatally shot by a police officer this past weekend has been identified.

The incident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on Saturday on Mason Street, where a resident had called 9-1-1 to report that his son had injured himself with a knife.

Lexington police, alongside assistance from NEMLEC, arrived on the scene. Once there, two residents were led out of the home, leaving the 26-year-old man inside the residence.

While police began setting up an area outside the home, the 26-year-old ran from the residence with a large kitchen knife and approached the officers.

He was fatally shot by a Wilmington police officer, after force was attempted twice unsuccessfully, according to the DA.

The man was identified as Colin Barthelemy. The incident is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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