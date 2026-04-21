Seth Moulton invokes David Ortiz, criticizes DHS over Fenway Park post

Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton hurled criticism at the Department of Homeland Security on Tuesday over a post on social media.

The post on X shows Fenway Park with a caption reading “Our nation and our people are worth fighting for.”

Moulton responded, borrowing from Red Sox legend David Ortiz’s famous address to fans after the 2013 Boston Marathon Bombing, writing, “This is our f*****g city, and nobody is going to dictate our freedom.”

“The Red Sox need bullpen depth and a few more good bats. We do not need racist, masked thugs terrorizing our communities so Trump can distract us from the Epstein Files,” Moulton added in a statement to Boston 25.

Boston 25 News has reached out to the Department of Homeland Security for comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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