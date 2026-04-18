Investigation underway after deadly police shooting in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Mass. — An investigation is underway in Lexington after authorities say a person has died following an officer-involved shooting.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon on Mason Street, where a heavy police presence was seen, and the area was blocked off.

No details have been shared so far as to what led up to the fatal shooting, but authorities are expected to hold a press conference later Saturday evening.

Boston 25 will provide you with details as soon as they are available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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