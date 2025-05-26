Man killed in Cape Cod hit-and-run identified as 24-year-old Army veteran, father

WELLFLEET, Mass. — The man hit and killed in a deadly hit-and-run in Wellfleet on Saturday was identified Monday as a young father from Florida and an Army veteran.

24-year-old Timothy Duval was hit and killed by a driver while walking along Ocean View Drive around 11:37 p.m. Saturday night, according to Wellfleet police.

The Tallahassee resident and father of a three-year-old son was on Cape Cod vacationing with friends, according to police.

No arrests have been made as of this time.

Police believe the vehicle that hit Duval was a pickup truck or SUV.

“Investigators are urging members of the public, including residents, homeowners, and business owners in the area, to come forward with any information that may assist in the case,” Wellfleet police said in a statement. “Surveillance footage, dashcam videos, or eyewitness accounts from the night of the incident could prove crucial in determining what happened and identifying those responsible.”

The State Medical Examiner’s Office, the Cape Cod Regional Law Enforcement Council Crash Reconstruction Team, and the Barnstable County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deadly hit-and-run.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Michael Allen of the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702.

“The department remains committed to seeking justice for Timothy and his family,” Wellfleet police said.

