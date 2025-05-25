Police searching for driver in connection with deadly hit-and-run in Wellfleet

WELLFLEET, Mass. — Police are searching for the driver in connection with a deadly hit-and-run in Wellfleet that killed a 25-year-old man.

According to police, around 11:37 p.m., crews were dispatched to Ocean View Drive in the area of Long Pond Road for a report of a pedestrian lying in the roadway.

Upon arrival, the officer found a male lying in the roadway, who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle.

Officers and fire personnel performed life-saving measures, however, the individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim has been identified as a 25-year-old male from Florida.

His name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The car involved was not present upon arrival and is believed to have fled the scene after the incident. Police believe the vehicle is a pickup truck or SUV with front-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Wellfleet Police Department at 508-349-3702

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

