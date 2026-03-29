Shooting under investigation in Brockton

BROCKTON, Mass. — An overnight shooting is under investigation in Brockton.

According to the Plymouth County District Attorney, officers are investigating a non-fatal overnight shooting at the intersection of Spring and Moraine Streets.

At least four cruisers were positioned across the roadway, and detectives have placed more than ten evidence markers throughout the area.

The scene has been active since 2 a.m., with crime‑scene tape stretching across a large section of the neighborhood.

Investigators appear to be focusing on a vehicle stopped in the middle of the street.

Additional details are not being provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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