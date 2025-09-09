Local

Man injured, another person in custody following shooting in Brockton

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BROCKTO, Mass. — A man is hurt, and another person is in custody after a shooting in Brockton.

According to Brockton police, officers received a call around 6:22 a.m. from 956 North Main Street, where the victim had gone to seek help after a shooting outside 41 Willow Street.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers applied a tourniquet to the man’s leg before Emergency Medical Services arrived.

The man was transported to a Boston hospital with what appears to be a non-life-threatening injury.

One person has been taken into custody, police say.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

