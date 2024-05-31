Migrant indicted for raping girl at Rockland shelter arraigned on child rape charges

BROCKTON, Mass. — A migrant indicted for raping a 15-year-old girl at a Rockland hotel being used an emergency shelter in March remained held without bail following his arraignment on Friday.

Cory B. Alvarez, 26, of Haiti, pleaded not guilty in Brockton Superior Court to the charges of aggravated rape of a child with a 10-year age difference and rape of a child by force, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said in a statement.

In March, the court ruled Alvarez to be dangerous after his arrest on March 13. He currently remains held without bail, Cruz said.

Rockland migrant child rape Cory Alvarez (Rockland Police Department)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement placed an immigration detainer on Alvarez in March. The court earlier ordered that Alvarez surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim while in custody.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. on March 13, police responded to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. in Rockland for a report of a sexual assault, Cruz said. The Comfort Inn is part of a government program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at that address.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim, who was then taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital for treatment, Cruz said.

Cory B. Alvarez Cory B. Alvarez, 26, of Haiti, accused of raping a teenage girl at a migrant shelter in Rockland, appears in court on April 22, 2024. (Boston 25)

The girl, who only speaks Haitian Creole, told investigators through a translator she went to Alvarez’s room so he could help her with apps on a tablet before he forced himself on her.

Alvarez is due back in court on June 11.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group