Man living at Rockland hotel housing migrants charged with child rape, DA says

HINGHAM, Mass. — A 26-year-old man living in a hotel housing migrants in Rockland is being held without bail on a child rape charge, accused of raping a 15-year-old girl, the district attorney said Thursday.

Cory B. Alvarez, of Haiti, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday in Hingham District Court on one count of aggravated rape of a child, Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said. He was held without bail pending the outcome of a dangerousness hearing scheduled for March 22.

The court ordered that Alvarez surrender his passport and have no contact with the victim while in custody, Cruz said.

At approximately 7:06 p.m. Wednesday night, Rockland Police responded to the Comfort Inn at 850 Hingham St. for a report of a sexual assault, Cruz said. The Comfort Inn is currently part of a state/federal program to house migrant families, and Alvarez lived at that address.

When officers arrived, they found the teenage victim, who was then taken by ambulance to South Shore Hospital for treatment, Cruz said.

An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

