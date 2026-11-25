BOSTON — Boston police responded to a reported stabbing earlier on Wednesday that sent a man to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, around 2:41 PM, they responded to 960 Commonwealth Avenue in Brighton to a radio call for a reported stabbing.
Once there, officers found the victim, a man in his 30s, who was suffering from a non-life-threatening stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital.
Police say that the incident was a result of a “verbal dispute inside the business.”
No arrests have been made, and an investigation remains ongoing.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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