Man found dead after fire in makeshift tent in Sanford, Maine, officials say

SANFORD, Maine — The remains of an unidentified man were found inside a makeshift tent when firefighters responded to a fire in a wooded area in Sanford on Saturday, authorities said.

Emergency crews responded to the fire in a wooded area near 1 Eagle Drive around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement Sunday.

Fire crews found the remains of an adult man inside a makeshift tent that was destroyed by fire, Moss said. The remains were taken to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta where an autopsy will be performed to identify the body.

The Fire Marshal’s Office responded to investigate and process the scene. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Sanford Police and Maine State Police assisted at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

