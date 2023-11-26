Caretaker charged with murder after double homicide at home in Denmark, Maine, authorities say

DENMARK, Maine — A 53-year-old caretaker has been charged with two counts of murder after two people were found dead inside a Denmark home on Saturday, authorities said.

Tzara Jones of Denmark, was taken to the Oxford County Jail, Shannon Moss, a spokesperson for the Maine Department of Public Safety, said in a statement Sunday. Jones will be arraigned on Monday in Oxford District Court.

The victims have not been identified pending notification of next of kin. Autopsies performed on Sunday determined both deaths to be the result of homicide, Moss said. The cause of death is not being released at this time.

At about 2 p.m. Saturday, Oxford County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a home on Fuller Lane for a welfare check.

When they arrived, deputies found two people dead inside the home, Moss said. Jones was taken to a nearby hospital for a medical evaluation.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit South responded.

Denmark is a small town in Maine, just northwest of Sebago Lake. The town, in Oxford County, had a population of 1,197 for the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

