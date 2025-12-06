Man fatally shot by police after pursuit in Manchester, NH, AG’s Office says

MANCHESTER, NH — A man is dead after being shot by police in Manchester, NH.

According to the AG’s office, early Saturday morning, police responded to the area of South Mammoth Road in Manchester for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

A pursuit ensued, which ended with a motor vehicle crash, and an adult male fled the scene.

A foot pursuit followed, and during another encounter with officers near 293 South Mammoth Road, the man was shot.

Police performed life-saving measures, and the male was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

An autopsy is being scheduled, and the identity of the individual shot will be released after it is completed

The identity of the officers who used deadly force will not be disclosed until formal interviews take place.

An investigation into the officer-involved shooting remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

