Officer escapes from sinking police cruiser in CT amid heavy rains

WOLCOTT, Conn. — A police officer from Connecticut found himself in a dangerous situation early Tuesday morning when his cruiser began sinking to the bottom of a pond.

According to Walcott Police, a patrol officer went to a sports complex on Spindle Hill Road to check the building before the end of his shift.

There’s a pond located at the edge of the property along the driveway.

The Walcott area had been hit with 3 days of consistent rain, flooding roadways which made it difficult, especially in the early morning hours, to distinguish between the road and the pond, according to officials.

As the officer was driving into the complex, police say his driver’s side front tire went off the road and into the water.

The officer tried reversing, but the cruiser began sliding into the pond and started filling with water.

Authorities say the officer tried opening the door but couldn’t due to the pressure of the water pushing against it.

The officer was luckily able to open his window before the engine seized. He climbed out and onto the roof, then called for assistance.

Connecticut sinking cruiser (Wolcott Police Department)

The cruiser floated out 20 feet into the pond before fully submerging.

Firefighters responded and rescued the uninjured officer.

"Insurance can always cover vehicles, but we can never replace the life of one of our officers," Wolcott Police wrote in a social media post.

