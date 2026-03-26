Man facing charges in Chelmsford hit-and-run crash that left woman seriously injured

LOWELL, Mass. — A man arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Chelmsford on Wednesday afternoon that left a woman seriously injured is expected to face a judge on Thursday.

Steven Mullen, 37, of Clinton, is slated to be arraigned in Lowell District Court on a charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a person 60 or over, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash, leaving the scene of a property damage crash., reckless operation, speeding, failure to grant right of way, and stop sign violation, according to the Chelmsford Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck in the parking lot of Atrius Health at 228 Billerica Road around 3:30 p.m. found a woman suffering from serious injuries, police said.

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The woman, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Lowell General Hospital and then flown to Lahey Medical Center in Burlington for additional treatment.

The driver, later identified as Mullen, allegedly fled the scene. Police say investigators later tracked him down in Lowell and took him into custody.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office is assisting Chelmsford police with the ongoing investigation into the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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