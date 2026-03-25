Chelmsford police investigating serious crash involving vehicle and pedestrian

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — Chelmsford police are actively investigating a serious crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.

According to their Facebook page, police say that the crash occurred on 228 Billerica Road in a parking lot.

"Additional information will be released as it becomes available," police wrote.

Boston 25 is on the way to the scene of the incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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