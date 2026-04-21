Worcester teen charged with assaulting a federal informant, feds say

BOSTON — A Worcester teenager has been charged with assaulting a federal confidential informant during a planned firearm transaction in connection with the armed robbery.

Joshua Guzman, 18, was charged with assault of a person assisting federal officers with a dangerous weapon, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement on Tuesday.

Guzman remains detained in federal custody following an initial appearance in federal court in Worcester earlier Tuesday.

According to the charging documents, beginning on Feb. 18, Guzman and another person allegedly coordinated the sale of a firearm to a federal confidential informant through a series of WhatsApp communications.

Prosecutors allege that Guzman and the person directed the informant to meet at a location in Worcester on Feb. 25 to complete the transaction.

There, Guzman and the other person allegedly entered the informant’s vehicle.

Prosecutors allege that after the exchange of money for a gun, Guzman suddenly removed a firearm from his waistband, racked the slide back, and pointed it at the informant while stating, “Gimme everything n****.”

Guzman then allegedly struck the informant in the head with the firearm and grabbed the firearm that the informant purchased from the center console before both individuals fled the vehicle.

The informant immediately alerted monitoring agents, who had been conducting surveillance in the area.

Guzman was seen fleeing on foot and was apprehended a short distance away after a brief pursuit.

During the chase, a firearm fell from Guzman’s clothing and was recovered, prosecutors said.

The second person was located and arrested nearby after a perimeter was established.

Investigators subsequently recovered clothing, a cellphone, and approximately $1,600 in cash, consistent with the proceeds of the robbery.

The charge of assault of a person assisting federal officers with a dangerous weapon provides for a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a fine of $250,000.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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