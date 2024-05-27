Man drowns in New Hampshire pond, state police say

DUBLIN, N.H. — A drowning investigation is underway in a New Hampshire town after a man’s body was recovered from a local pond.

The man was found to be wearing a wetsuit and swim cap, state police said. He name and age are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At 3:23 p.m. Friday, the Marine Patrol Unit was notified of an apparent drowning in Dublin Pond. The body of an adult male was recovered a short time later.

His death is not believed to be suspicious in nature, state police said.

In addition to Marine Patrol, members of the Dublin Police Department, Dublin Fire Department, State Police Troop C and the New Hampshire Medical Examiner’s Office responded to the scene.

Anyone with any information for investigators is encouraged to contact Marine Patrol Officer Scott McLain at 603-227-2118 or email Scott.A.McLain@DOS.NH.GOV.

Dublin is a small town, located north of Jaffrey and Rindge. The town’s population was 1,532 at the 2020 census.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

