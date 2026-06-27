2026 World Cup: Who is Germany playing in Round of 32 match at Boston Stadium on Monday?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Germany’s opponent for its upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout match at Boston Stadium in Foxborough is now set.

Paraguay will face Germany on Monday after finishing third in Group D. The team advanced with a record of 1 win, 1 draw, and 1 loss in group play.

The match marks the first of two knockout-stage games scheduled to be played in Massachusetts during the tournament.

Germany enters the matchup ranked 10th in FIFA’s men’s world rankings, though many analysts say the team has been performing at a higher level so far in the tournament. Paraguay, meanwhile, sits at No. 37 in the rankings.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. Monday, with coverage airing on Boston 25.

Meanwhile, Boston’s City Hall Plaza Fan Fest is wrapping up this weekend, despite several World Cup matches still ahead.

Saturday marks the final day of the Fan Fest, where fans can gather to watch tournament games. Colombia is set to take on Portugal at 4:30 p.m., followed by Jordan versus Argentina at 7 p.m.

Organizers say the event will open at 3 p.m. and run through 12:30 a.m.

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