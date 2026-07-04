Person found dead from gunshot wound in Cambridge, authorities say

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — A person was found dead from a gunshot wound in Cambridge early this morning, according to police.

A few minutes before 5:30 a.m., authorities received a call for a person laying on the ground near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk Street.

The individual was ultimately declared deceased on scene. It was apparent the victim had suffered a gunshot wound.

Police are now investigating the circumstancing leading up to the incident with collaboration from the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office and Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Cambridge Police Department at (617) 349-3300.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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